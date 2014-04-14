UPDATE 1-Deutsche Bank to issue 687.5 mln new shares at 11.65 euros each
* New shares have full dividend entitlement (Adds detail, background)
(Corrects to show bond is first from Icelandic bank in euros)
By Helene Durand
LONDON, April 14 (IFR) - Arion Banki, formally known as Kaupthing Bank, has mandated Deutsche Bank and Nomura to lead manage the first public euro denominated Icelandic senior bond issue since the country's banking system collapsed in 2008.
The BB+ rated issuer will begin a series of investor presentation on April 22 and a deal may follow thereafter, subject to market conditions. (Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Philip Wright)
* New shares have full dividend entitlement (Adds detail, background)
* Says it plans to invest 400 million yuan ($57.97 million)for a 10 percent stake in asset management venture
DUBAI, March 19 Stock markets in the Middle East diverged on Sunday with the insurance sector boosting Saudi Arabia and a depreciating currency lifting export and real estate shares in Egypt, while blue chips weighed on the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.