By Aimee Donnellan
LONDON, April 14 (IFR) - Arion Banki, formally known as
Kaupthing Bank, has mandated Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Nomura
to lead manage the first Icelandic euro senior bond issue since
the country's banking system collapsed in 2008.
The issuer, rated BB+ by S&P, will begin a series of
investor presentations on April 22 and a deal may follow
thereafter, subject to market conditions.
Iceland's financial system crashed in 2008 during the credit
crunch that followed the collapse of Lehman Brothers, leading to
the full-scale nationalisation of the country's banks.
Outside Iceland, more than 500,000 retail depositors in
Icelandic banks found their accounts frozen, which led to
diplomatic disputes. Repayments on Icelandic bank debt were
stopped - except on the outstanding covered bond issues of
Glitnir and Kaupthing.
This kept all of the country's lenders out of the public
market, forcing them to rely on government funding for much of
the crisis.
However, in the past two years, Arion has been edging its
way back into the public market. The bank sold a NOK500m
three-year senior unsecured bond in February last year that
offered investors a coupon of three-month Nibor plus 500bp.
It also placed an ultra-long 30-year Icelandic covered bond
with pension funds in the local market in 2012.
"Now is the perfect time for Arion to return to the euro
market," said a syndicate banker.
"The success of the Greek sovereign in the public market
last week, as well as countless peripheral banks, shows that the
market is fully functioning and is open to every type of
credit."
Arion's BB+ rating from S&P means that bankers are likely to
look to other peripheral credits with similar ratings for
guidance on pricing.
Banco Popolare di Vicenza, rated BB/BB+ by S&P/Fitch, is one
of the only other similarly rated peripheral banks to have
issued unsecured debt this year. The Italian lender priced a
EUR500m three-year bond at mid-swaps plus 300bp in January,
which is now bid at 240bp over, according to Tradeweb.
