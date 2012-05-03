LONDON, May 3 (IFR) - The Republic of Iceland, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB-, began marketing a new 10-year Reg S/144a dollar benchmark on Thursday, its second public benchmark issue since the country's banking sector collapsed in 2008.

Lead managers Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and UBS are sounding out investors at 6.375% area. The trade is set to be priced later today. (Reporting By Helene Durand, Editing by Julian Baker)