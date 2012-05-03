(Adds quote, background)

By Helene Durand

LONDON, May 3 (IFR) - The Republic of Iceland has opened books on a 10-year dollar benchmark bond as it looks to extend the maturity of its debt following a return to syndicated bond markets last summer for the first time since 2008 when its banking sector collapsed.

Lead managers Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and UBS have set initial guidance on the Reg S/144a bond at 6.375% area, and are expected to price the deal later today.

Baa3/BBB-/BBB- rated Iceland's USD1bn 4.875% June 2016, which priced last June at mid-swaps plus 320bp, has since widened to 373bp over on the bid for a yield of around 4.63%.

"It makes sense for the issuer to try to build out a curve now in a developed manner," said one syndicate banker on the deal.

Iceland announced plans for the bond on Friday and has carried out a roadshow in London, Boston and New York.

U.S.-based investors accounted for just over 65% of the five-year order book last year, the banker said, and are also likely to be a significant portion of the 10-year bond.

The Slovak Republic, rated Aa3/A+/A+, is also roadshowing for a potential dollar deal. It met investors in London on Monday, New York on Tuesday, Boston on Wednesday and is wrapping up meetings, arranged by Barclays, Citigroup and JP Morgan, today on the U.S. West Coast. (Reporting By Helene Durand and Natalie Harrison, Editing by Julian Baker)