By Christopher Spink

LONDON, Sept 8 (IFR) - UK and Dutch local authorities might get back only a third of the 800 million euros held with Icelandic bank Landsbanki if bondholders are successful in a series of court cases beginning this week in Reykjavik.

Lawyers acting for bondholders are intending to argue that such depositors should no longer be given priority, according to legal documents seen by IFR. They will say that such monies should be seen rather as bilateral loans from sophisticated investors to the bank rather than deposits.(For more, see www.ifre.com)

The case, which begins on September 14, has been brought by Landsbanki bondholders and other unsecured general creditors, who also dispute the amount that should be made available to UK and Dutch state agencies responsible for guaranteeing depositors.

If successful, bondholders could recoup 35.3 percent of their claims.

"It's a pretty binary decision," said one banking source involved in the bailout of the banks. "Either the priority claims will take everything, or some of them will lose significant amounts."

It's the second in a series of important cases. This Thursday, a court will begin hearing a case in which bondholders will dispute the amount that should be made available to the UK and Dutch state agencies before other claims are paid.

Finally, on September 20 a further case will be heard disputing the priority claims of two Dutch local authorities. If the appeals are successful then the amount available for all creditors of the failed Icelandic bank will be enhanced substantially.

At the moment, the winding-up board of Landsbanki estimates that the 8.2 billion euros of assets available for distribution will only be sufficient to pay out priority claims of 8.1 billion euros. Other general creditors will receive next to nothing.

If the 800 million euros held by local authorities and other similar claimants are no longer given priority, and the amount prioritised to the UK and Dutch states is also reduced, then general creditors will receive substantially more - potentially receiving 35.3 percent of their investments.

WHOLESALE PRIORITY CLAIMS

UK local councils argue that their money should be treated as 'wholesale' deposits - and so priority claims. They had 953 million pounds with Icelandic banks on October 8, 2008 when emergency legislation was introduced effectively nationalising the country's banking system.

Domestic deposits held by individuals in Kaupthing, Landsbanki and Glitnir were moved to new banks to allow the system to continue functioning.

The UK and Dutch financial regulators agreed to reimburse their national individual depositors in Landsbanki's Icesave, which had branches in the two countries. There was concern Iceland's deposit insurance scheme would be unable to pay even the minimum guaranteed amount of around 21,000 euros per depositor.

The Icelandic people have since twice rejected parliamentary acts agreed to reimburse the UK and Dutch. Instead they have the major priority claims against the old Landsbanki, which is now being wound up. The bank's Winding Up Committee has also allowed UK local authorities and other public bodies priority status, treating them as 'wholesale' deposits.

General creditors have disputed this status, saying such monies should be seen rather as bilateral loans from sophisticated investors to the bank rather than deposits. This would mean they no longer receive priority as deposits. This argument was rejected in a hearing in Reykjavik's District Court in April.

Even if the Supreme Court agrees with the ruling in the lower court, the bondholder plaintiffs are also arguing that as depositors the defendants should each only qualify for the 21,000 euros guaranteed under the Icelandic deposit insurance scheme. That would therefore leave fewer claims prioritised and a greater amount of recoveries with general creditors.

Separately Glitnir's Winding-up Board has decided that local authority monies in the bank should not be given priority in its claims process. Two UK councils are disputing this and have a separate case before the Supreme Court that will be heard on September 26. This aims to have their claims treated as 'wholesale' deposits and given priority, as at Landsbanki.

