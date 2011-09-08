(For more on this story, see www.ifre.com)
By Christopher Spink
LONDON, Sept 8 (IFR) - UK and Dutch local authorities might
get back only a third of the 800 million euros held with
Icelandic bank Landsbanki if bondholders are successful in a
series of court cases beginning this week in Reykjavik.
Lawyers acting for bondholders are intending to argue that
such depositors should no longer be given priority, according to
legal documents seen by IFR. They will say that such monies
should be seen rather as bilateral loans from sophisticated
investors to the bank rather than deposits.(For more, see
The case, which begins on September 14, has been brought by
Landsbanki bondholders and other unsecured general creditors,
who also dispute the amount that should be made available to UK
and Dutch state agencies responsible for guaranteeing
depositors.
If successful, bondholders could recoup 35.3 percent of
their claims.
"It's a pretty binary decision," said one banking source
involved in the bailout of the banks. "Either the priority
claims will take everything, or some of them will lose
significant amounts."
It's the second in a series of important cases. This
Thursday, a court will begin hearing a case in which bondholders
will dispute the amount that should be made available to the UK
and Dutch state agencies before other claims are paid.
Finally, on September 20 a further case will be heard
disputing the priority claims of two Dutch local authorities. If
the appeals are successful then the amount available for all
creditors of the failed Icelandic bank will be enhanced
substantially.
At the moment, the winding-up board of Landsbanki estimates
that the 8.2 billion euros of assets available for distribution
will only be sufficient to pay out priority claims of 8.1
billion euros. Other general creditors will receive next to
nothing.
If the 800 million euros held by local authorities and other
similar claimants are no longer given priority, and the amount
prioritised to the UK and Dutch states is also reduced, then
general creditors will receive substantially more - potentially
receiving 35.3 percent of their investments.
WHOLESALE PRIORITY CLAIMS
UK local councils argue that their money should be treated
as 'wholesale' deposits - and so priority claims. They had 953
million pounds with Icelandic banks on October 8, 2008 when
emergency legislation was introduced effectively nationalising
the country's banking system.
Domestic deposits held by individuals in Kaupthing,
Landsbanki and Glitnir were moved to new banks to allow the
system to continue functioning.
The UK and Dutch financial regulators agreed to reimburse
their national individual depositors in Landsbanki's Icesave,
which had branches in the two countries. There was concern
Iceland's deposit insurance scheme would be unable to pay even
the minimum guaranteed amount of around 21,000 euros per
depositor.
The Icelandic people have since twice rejected parliamentary
acts agreed to reimburse the UK and Dutch. Instead they have the
major priority claims against the old Landsbanki, which is now
being wound up. The bank's Winding Up Committee has also allowed
UK local authorities and other public bodies priority status,
treating them as 'wholesale' deposits.
General creditors have disputed this status, saying such
monies should be seen rather as bilateral loans from
sophisticated investors to the bank rather than deposits. This
would mean they no longer receive priority as deposits. This
argument was rejected in a hearing in Reykjavik's District Court
in April.
Even if the Supreme Court agrees with the ruling in the
lower court, the bondholder plaintiffs are also arguing that as
depositors the defendants should each only qualify for the
21,000 euros guaranteed under the Icelandic deposit insurance
scheme. That would therefore leave fewer claims prioritised and
a greater amount of recoveries with general creditors.
Separately Glitnir's Winding-up Board has decided that local
authority monies in the bank should not be given priority in its
claims process. Two UK councils are disputing this and have a
separate case before the Supreme Court that will be heard on
September 26. This aims to have their claims treated as
'wholesale' deposits and given priority, as at Landsbanki.
