BRIEF-Swift Energy Co files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
* Swift Energy Co - files for mixed shelf of up to $250.0 million - sec filing
LONDON, July 7 (IFR) - The Republic of Iceland has mandated banks ahead of a potential 6-year euro bond, according to a lead.
An investor call will be held today at 1pm UK time.
Barclays, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are joint lead managers for the Reg S deal.
Iceland is rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB (all stable). (Reporting by Sarka Halas, editing by Julian Baker)
ST. LOUIS, March 16 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private sector coal producer, said on Thursday it expects to exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy in early April after a U.S. judge said he would approve its plan to slash over $5 billion of debt.