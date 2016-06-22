LONDON, June 22 Conditions are perfect to lift
capital controls imposed on Iceland's economy during a 2008
financial crisis, Finance Minister Bjarni Benediktsson said on
Wednesday.
Economic growth in Iceland is expected to hit 4.3 percent
this year, unemployment is at a pre-crisis low of 3.2 percent
and capital controls on Icelanders are expected to begin to be
lifted in the autumn.
It is a sharp contrast from 2008 when the economy crashed,
felled by regulatory mismanagement, aggressive lending and a
huge currency bet.
"There are perfect conditions to lift capital controls,"
Benediktsson said at a Euromoney conference. "There are no signs
that this will change given good economic indicators."
Benediktsson said he did not see an immediate need for
Iceland to issue a new bond and the country would enter the
market if an opportunity arises.
(Reporting by Marc Jones and Dhara Ranasinghe)