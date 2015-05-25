REYKJAVIK May 25 Iceland's government plans to
introduce a parliamentary bill this week proposing measures to
start the process of lifting capital controls, Prime Minister
Sigmundur Gunnlaugsson said.
Gunnlaugsson said the measures would be accompanied by the
imposition of a "stabilisation tax" but did not make clear
whether such a levy would be part of the bill. Politicians have
talked of a tax on money that foreign creditors want to take out
of the country but the proposals are not yet final.
The measures have been long-awaited. Icelandic authorities
have signalled for a year their intention to lift controls and
return to the financial mainstream. Parliament must pass the
measures for them to take effect.
(Reporting by Holmfridur Helga Sigurdardottir; Writing by
Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Susan Fenton/Mark Heinrich)