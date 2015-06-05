REYKJAVIK, June 5 Iceland's centre-right
government will present a bill early next week on unwinding
capital controls introduced during the financial crisis, Finance
Minister Bjarne Benediktsson told local media on Friday.
Benediktsson told public broadcaster RUV he hoped parliament
would pass the bill, originally due to be presented last week,
by the end of the month.
Capital controls have been in place in the North Atlantic
island of 330,000 people since the 2008 global financial crisis,
when its three main banks, Glitnir, Landsbanki and Kaupthing,
all collapsed, sending the economy and the Icelandic crown into
meltdown.
With the economy starting to return to normality, Iceland
has been planning for some time to remove the capital controls,
which have stunted investment, while avoiding a new run on the
crown that could hurt the economic recovery.
The government has said it plans to impose a tax on any debt
recovered from the failed banks that investors take out of
Iceland, to stem outflows and reduce the risk of the crown
plunging again.
The newspaper DV said the "exit tax" would be set at 40
percent, and DV and RUV both reported that the government
expected it to yield at least 500 billion Icelandic krona,
notionally about $3.75 billion.
Benediktsson declined to comment to RUV on the figures, and
was not immediately available to Reuters for comment.
(Reporting by Ragnhildur Sigurdardottir, writing by Anna
Ringstrom; Editing by Kevin Liffey)