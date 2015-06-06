STOCKHOLM/REYKJAVIK, June 6 Iceland's
centre-right government will make an announcement on Monday on
unwinding capital controls introduced during the financial
crisis, according to a statement on Saturday.
The statement, sent to media by a public relations agency on
behalf of the Icelandic government, said the country's prime
minister and finance minister would make the announcement at a
press conference in Reykjavik at 1300 GMT.
Capital controls have been in place in the North Atlantic
island of 330,000 people since the 2008 global financial crisis,
when its three main banks, Glitnir, Landsbanki and Kaupthing,
all collapsed, sending the economy and the Icelandic crown into
meltdown.
With the economy starting to return to normality, Iceland
has been planning for some time to remove the capital controls,
which have stunted investment, while avoiding a new run on the
crown that could hurt the economic recovery.
The government has said it plans to impose a tax on any debt
recovered from the failed banks that investors take out of
Iceland, to stem outflows and reduce the risk of the crown
plunging again.
Finance Minister Bjarne Benediktsson had told public
broadcaster RUV on Friday the government would present a bill
early next week and that he hoped parliament would pass the
bill, originally due to be presented last week, by the end of
the month.
The newspaper DV said on Friday the "exit tax" would be set
at 40 percent, and DV and RUV both reported that the government
expected it to yield at least 500 billion Icelandic krona,
notionally about $3.75 billion. Benediktsson declined to comment
to RUV on the figures, and was not immediately available to
Reuters for comment.
