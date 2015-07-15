(Adds finmin statement on Avens bond, context)
COPENHAGEN, July 15 Iceland's central bank said
on Wednesday it would allow pension funds to invest abroad this
year but limited the amount to 10 billion Icelandic crowns ($74
million), another step in removing capital controls imposed
after financial meltdown in 2008.
Iceland made its first tentative moves to lift the controls
last month when it said it would directly or indirectly tax
creditors of collapsed banks which want to take money they have
recovered out of the country.
It has long said lifting capital controls would mean dealing
with three areas - creditors of the collapsed banks, foreign
investors who had money stuck in Icelandic assets and domestic
investors who should be allowed gradually to diversify their
assets.
Wednesday's announcement addresses this last area.
"Such investments represent a benefit to the national
economy in that they will enable the pension funds to achieve a
better spread of risk in their asset portfolios while reducing
the build-up in pension funds' foreign investment requirements
once capital controls are lifted," the central bank said.
In a separate statement, the finance ministry said it had
repaid the outstanding balance of a 192 million-euro ($210
million) bond issued after the government took control of
Netherlands-based Avens BV.
Avens was a vehicle created by one of the failed banks,
Landsbanki Islands hf, as a means to gain credit from the
European Central Bank via Luxembourg by pledging its assets,
which were largely Icelandic government bonds.
($1 = 0.9134 euros)
(Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)