COPENHAGEN Nov 11 A tax proposed by Iceland to stem any damaging impact from lifting capital controls that were imposed after its 2008 financial meltdown is in conflict with European Economic Area laws, according to the EEA's watchdog.

The 39 percent tax on foreign capital leaving Iceland was proposed as part of a plan to lift controls but could end up before the court upholding the European Free Trade Agreement, according to the EFTA Surveillance Authority.

The authority released a so-called reasoned opinion on Wednesday, stating it considers the tax an intrusion on freedom of establishment and free movement of capital - cornerstones of the European Economic Area.

A reasoned opinion is the last step before a decision is made whether to bring a case before the EFTA court. Iceland has two months to respond to the opinion.

Should Iceland keep its course with the tax proposal, which is due to come into force in January, the authority can take Iceland to the EFTA court where it can be forced to abandon the levy, if the court agrees with the EFTA's opinion.

While not a member of the European Union or the European Economic Area, Iceland along with Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland are part of the EFTA free-trade agreement. The EFTA Surveillance Authority was created to ensure that the three countries uphold the agreement.

Iceland has taken a series of steps ahead of scrapping controls, but the government is afraid that lifting them could prompt a massive outflow of capital, thus destabilising the Icelandic crown currency. The 'exit' tax and nationalisation of one of the country's three banks is among these steps. (Reporting By Alexander Tange; additional reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis in Oslo; editing by Sabina Zawadzki and Susan Thomas)