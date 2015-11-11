COPENHAGEN Nov 11 A tax proposed by Iceland to
stem any damaging impact from lifting capital controls that were
imposed after its 2008 financial meltdown is in conflict with
European Economic Area laws, according to the EEA's watchdog.
The 39 percent tax on foreign capital leaving Iceland was
proposed as part of a plan to lift controls but could end up
before the court upholding the European Free Trade Agreement,
according to the EFTA Surveillance Authority.
The authority released a so-called reasoned opinion on
Wednesday, stating it considers the tax an intrusion on freedom
of establishment and free movement of capital - cornerstones of
the European Economic Area.
A reasoned opinion is the last step before a decision is
made whether to bring a case before the EFTA court. Iceland has
two months to respond to the opinion.
Should Iceland keep its course with the tax proposal, which
is due to come into force in January, the authority can take
Iceland to the EFTA court where it can be forced to abandon the
levy, if the court agrees with the EFTA's opinion.
While not a member of the European Union or the European
Economic Area, Iceland along with Liechtenstein, Norway and
Switzerland are part of the EFTA free-trade agreement. The EFTA
Surveillance Authority was created to ensure that the three
countries uphold the agreement.
Iceland has taken a series of steps ahead of scrapping
controls, but the government is afraid that lifting them could
prompt a massive outflow of capital, thus destabilising the
Icelandic crown currency. The 'exit' tax and nationalisation of
one of the country's three banks is among these
steps.
(Reporting By Alexander Tange; additional reporting by Nerijus
Adomaitis in Oslo; editing by Sabina Zawadzki and Susan Thomas)