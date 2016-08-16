REYKJAVIK Aug 16 Iceland on Tuesday proposed
major steps aimed to remove capital controls introduced after
the 2008 financial crisis, a finance ministry statement said.
From the start of next year, the requirement for domestic
custody of foreign securities investments will be revoked
according to the proposals, which will now go to parliament.
"This will enable residents and non-residents to transfer
deposits and securities to and from Iceland and to trade in
securities abroad within the limits specified in the bill," the
finance ministry said.
With immediate effect after the passage of the bill, the
government proposed that outward foreign direct investment would
be unrestricted subject to confirmation by the central bank and
that investment in instruments issued in foreign currency would
be permissible up to a given amount.
(Reporting by Ragnhildur Sigurdardottir, writing by Daniel
Dickson; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)