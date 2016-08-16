REYKJAVIK Aug 16 Iceland on Tuesday proposed major steps aimed to remove capital controls introduced after the 2008 financial crisis, a finance ministry statement said.

From the start of next year, the requirement for domestic custody of foreign securities investments will be revoked according to the proposals, which will now go to parliament.

"This will enable residents and non-residents to transfer deposits and securities to and from Iceland and to trade in securities abroad within the limits specified in the bill," the finance ministry said.

With immediate effect after the passage of the bill, the government proposed that outward foreign direct investment would be unrestricted subject to confirmation by the central bank and that investment in instruments issued in foreign currency would be permissible up to a given amount. (Reporting by Ragnhildur Sigurdardottir, writing by Daniel Dickson; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)