COPENHAGEN, June 8 Iceland's government said on Monday it would impose a 39 percent tax on creditors wanting to take reclaimed assets from failed banks out of the country, in a first step to lift capital controls in place since its 2008 financial meltdown.

The government's debt management agency also said in a statement investors in Icelandic assets such as government bonds could get their money out through central bank currency auctions or by reinvesting in other assets such as treasure bonds.

