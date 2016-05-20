REYKJAVIK May 20 Iceland said on Friday it will hold an auction to allow overseas investors to swap for euros around 300 billion crowns ($2.41 billion) of deposits and bonds that have been trapped by capital controls for nearly eight years.

The auction is part of plans unveiled last June to ease restrictions on taking money out of the country that were imposed as the crown plunged in value after Iceland's outsized financial system collapsed in 2008.

The auction will need parliamentary approval before it can go ahead.

The Finance Ministry said in a statement that capital controls had prevented resident investors from diversifying their portfolios and limited Icelandic companies ability to collaborate with non-residents and to invest abroad.

"The resulting economic complications grow greater over time," it added.

If a bill presented to parliament on Friday is passed, the central bank will offer all owners of offshore crowns the opportunity to exchange them for euros, the ministry said.

Iceland is seeking gradually to remove the controls that have hampered foreign investment and raised fears about overheated domestic asset prices while ensuring money does not flow out so fast the currency crashes and the economy suffers.

Earlier this year, the government eased restrictions for pension funds which have had limited ability to invest abroad.

In October, the central bank and finance ministry agreed with overseas creditors on how to wind down the estates of three failed banks that owed billions when they collapsed.

