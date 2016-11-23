* Cbank governor says will make assessment early next year

* Says FX reserves growing, banking sector strong (Adds further cbank comment, background)

STOCKHOLM Nov 23 Growing foreign exchange reserves and a strong banking sector mean that Iceland could fully remove all its remaining capital controls next year, the head of the country's central bank said on Wednesday.

The controls, imposed at the height of the financial crisis in 2008 to shore up a tumbling krona, have left the country isolated from international financial markets and have hampered recovery.

The government has started dismantling capital controls, easing restrictions on local residents this year, and central bank Governor Mar Gudmundsson said conditions were good to proceed rapidly with further measures.

"So far this has been going very well, so the likelihood we can go relatively fast has been increasing," he told Reuters.

"So there is a very good chance that we might have removed capital controls fully some time next year."

Gudmundsson said foreign exchange reserves had been increasing and that recent ratings upgrades for Icelandic banks and the government indicated the financial sector was robust.

The crown, which has appreciated around 15 percent this year in onshore trade, is also helping.

But Gudmundsson said Iceland would not be rushed and would make an assessment of how to proceed with removing capital controls early next year before proceeding.

"The next step is in the beginning of next year. We are not going to change that based on currency flows from week to week," he said.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Toby Chopra)