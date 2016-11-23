STOCKHOLM Nov 23 Iceland will revisit next year how to solve the problem of around $1.4 billion in assets frozen by capital controls eight years ago, the head of the central bank said on Wednesday.

Last year, Iceland offered owners of funds frozen by capital controls a deal to cash out of the so-called Glacier Bonds, but some funds rejected the deal.

Central bank Governor Mar Gudmundsson said the country would try to find a new deal after it makes an assessment on how to proceed with removing capital controls early next year.

"What that means in terms of exchange rates at which different assets escape from the capital controls, depends on conditions at the time," central bank Governor Mar Gudmundsson told Reuters.

