BRIEF-63 Moons Technologies Dec-qtr profit falls
* Dec quarter net profit 1.4 million rupees versus 1.31 billion rupees year ago
COPENHAGEN, June 16 (Reuters) -
* Iceland's central bank will publish results of Thursday's foreign currency auction no later than at 0900 GMT on Wednesday, it said.
* The central bank did not disclose any further details about the auction. (Reporting by Teis Jensen)
* Dec quarter net profit 1.4 million rupees versus 1.31 billion rupees year ago
* Says will consider fund raising by way of issue of redeemable non- convertible debentures (NCD) upto INR 20 billion Source text: (will consider fund raising by way of issue of redeemable non- convertible debentures (NCD) upto INR 20 billion) Further company coverage:
PRAGUE, Feb 1 Fast real estate price growth in 2016 was not in line with economic fundamentals and the central bank is ready to act if the quick lending dynamic continues, Czech National Bank (CNB) Vice-Governor Vladimir Tomsik said in an article released on the bank's website on Wednesday.