AIRSHOW-Boeing wins hot Paris order race
PARIS, June 22 Boeing won a red hot race for new business at the Paris Airshow, rolling out a new model of its best-selling 737 airliner that helped it claim back the order crown from rival Airbus
COPENHAGEN, June 14 Iceland's central bank cut its key deposit rate to 4.50 percent from 4.75 percent on Wednesday, citing a strong outlook for economic growth this year.
"Inflation is still broadly as it has been over the past half-year, but underlying inflation appears to have subsided in recent months," the central bank said in a statement.
The central bank also cut its key deposit rate by 25 basis points in May citing a stronger crown currency that has eased inflationary pressures, as the country emerges from years under capital controls. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Andrew Heavens)
ZURICH, June 22 Luxembourg watchdogs have fined the local arm of Swiss private bank Edmond de Rothschild for its handling of funds linked to scandal-hit Malaysian investment fund 1MDB, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
DOHA, June 22 Executives working on a three-way bank merger in Qatar to create the country's second largest lender expect to finish valuing the deal in the coming weeks and aim to complete it by the end of the year, sources familiar with the matter said.