COPENHAGEN Dec 9 Iceland's central bank on
Wednesday kept its key deposit interest rate at 5.75 percent and
said the short-term inflation outlook has improved since its
previous forecast.
Iceland raised the seven-day deposit rate in November as
wage increases during the summer increased inflationary
pressures. But falling oil prices and a strengthening of the
crown currency has slowed the pace of price rises, the central
bank said.
Iceland is preparing to lift capital controls that it had
imposed following its 2008 financial meltdown. That is expected
to be done as of next year in a gradual process, to avoid a
massive outflow of foreign capital from the country.
"A stronger crown and more favourable global price
developments have provided the scope to raise interest rates
more slowly than was previously considered necessary," the
central bank said in a statement.
"However, this does not change the fact that, according to
the bank's November forecast, a tighter monetary stance will
probably be needed in the coming term, in view of growing
domestic inflationary pressures," it said.
Iceland's Monetary Policy Committee also decided to lower
reserve requirements by 1.5 percentage points to 2.5 percent.
