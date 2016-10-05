BRIEF-HSBC Bank Oman appoints Sherard Cowper-Coles as chairman
* Appoints Sherard Cowper-Coles as director and chairman Source:(http://bit.ly/2kJwEVB) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
COPENHAGEN Oct 5 Iceland's central bank kept its key deposit rate unchanged at 5.25 percent on Wednesday.
"The likelihood of increased macroeconomic imbalances and the uncertainty associated with capital account liberalisation argue for caution in interest rate setting," the central bank said in a statement.
The central bank's monetary policy in the coming term will depend on economic developments and the success of the capital account liberalisation process, it said.
The central bank cut its key deposit rate in August, citing an improved inflation outlook, after 10 months of keeping the rate unchanged.
The inflation outlook is unlikely to have changed from the previous forecast by the central bank in August , it said. (Reporting by Stockholm and Copenhagen)
* Expects operating profit for half year ending 31 december 2016 to be approximately $9.7 million
* Says the co plans to buy back up to 16 million shares(2.9 percent) for no more than 16 billion yen