BRIEF-BB&T increases prime lending rate to 4.25 pct from 4.00 pct
* bb&t corp says it is increasing its prime lending rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
REYKJAVIK, April 6 Iceland's economy is doing well and the financial system is sound, but there are risks that could lead to overheating in the longer term, the central bank said on Thursday.
Last month, the country removed capital controls imposed during the 2008 financial crisis.
The central bank said those measures had proceeded smoothly.
"Risks to financial stability have not materialised during the liberalisation process. This has reduced the level of assessed risk," it said in its bi-annual financial stability report.
It said risks in the financial system were related to the real estate market, a rapidly growing tourism industry and the removal of capital controls.
(Reporting by Ragnhildur Sigurdardottir and Daniel Dickson; Editing by Simon Johnson)
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Entered into an agreement to acquire a capesize bulk carrier built in 2010 at STX in Korea at price of $28.85 million