* Iceland court upholds depositor priority

* Bondholders likely to get nothing from Lansbanki wind-up

* Bondholders consider appeal to European Court of Human Rights (Adds Landsbanki committee, bondholder, Iceland comment)

By Simon Johnson

REYKJAVIK, Oct 28 Iceland's Supreme Court on Friday rejected a plea by holders of bonds in collapsed bank Landsbanki for equal treatment to depositors, clearing the way for payments of Icesave debt owed to the UK and the Netherlands to begin.

Britain and the Netherlands claim more than $5 billion from the Landsbanki estate, having paid off domestic depositors who had money frozen in high-interest "Icesave" accounts.

The Icesave issue has been a thorn in Iceland's side since its banks collapsed in late 2008, holding back recovery and threatening at one point to derail the country's application to join the European Union.

"The rulings enable us to commence payments of accepted," claims, Kristinn Bjarnason, the head of the Landsbanki winding-up committee said.

"We expect to be able to present a time schedule to a meeting of claims holders on Nov. 17."

The group of more than 70 bondholders that brought the challenge said the legislation granting priority to depositors breached the Icelandic constitution and the European Convention on Human Rights.

The decision means they are likely to get nothing from the wind-up.

"As a result of this Supreme Court decision upholding the legislation, the bondholder group feels that it has no option but to consider proceeding directly against the Icelandic state in the European Court of Human Rights," the group said in a staement.

The group consists of banks and other investors such as Deutsche Bank Trust Co. Americas, Bayerische Landesbank and the Arrowgrass Distressed Opportunities Fund.

EMERGENCY LEGISLATION

Emergency legislation in Iceland enacted at the height of the crisis in 2008 gave depositors first place in the queue to be paid from the wind-up of Landsbanki, which ran Icesave. That left bondholders with little chance of getting any of the roughly $4 billion they lent the bank back.

In April, Reykjavik's district court rejected bondholders' appeal to share the pot of assets, which Iceland says will only cover priority depositors, such as the UK and the Netherlands.

The Supreme Court decision upheld the earlier ruling.

Iceland's government said in a statement it expected payments from the estate to begin within weeks.

"The government of Iceland welcomes this crucial stepping stone towards stable economic recovery," it said. "Since the Supreme Court is a court of last instance, no legal uncertainty remains."

The Prime Minister's Office said it expected all depositors' claims to be covered in full after Landsbanki is wound up.

It remains unclear, however, how the payments will be made and when the full amount will be handed over.

Icelanders twice rejected government-backed deals to guarantee the payments to the UK and the Netherlands. That means there is no framework for paying recovered money to the two European countries.

The issue of interest, which both countries insisted Iceland must pay, has also not been solved.

So far only a small portion of Landsbanki's estate has been liquidated, Iceland's finance minister told Reuters this week. Selling off the rest could take years.

Iceland's main banks collapsed within a week of each other in late 2008 after they were unable to fund huge borrowings they had made to build up an overseas banking empire.

The country of just 320,000 is pulling out of a deep recession, which saw the economy shrink more than 10 percent over 2009-2010. (Reporting by Simon Johnson and Omar Valdimarsson; Editing by Susan Fenton)