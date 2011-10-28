* Iceland court upholds depositor priority
* Bondholders likely to get nothing from Lansbanki wind-up
* Bondholders consider appeal to European Court of Human
Rights
(Adds Landsbanki committee, bondholder, Iceland comment)
By Simon Johnson
REYKJAVIK, Oct 28 Iceland's Supreme Court on
Friday rejected a plea by holders of bonds in collapsed bank
Landsbanki for equal treatment to depositors, clearing the way
for payments of Icesave debt owed to the UK and the Netherlands
to begin.
Britain and the Netherlands claim more than $5 billion from
the Landsbanki estate, having paid off domestic depositors who
had money frozen in high-interest "Icesave" accounts.
The Icesave issue has been a thorn in Iceland's side since
its banks collapsed in late 2008, holding back recovery and
threatening at one point to derail the country's application to
join the European Union.
"The rulings enable us to commence payments of accepted,"
claims, Kristinn Bjarnason, the head of the Landsbanki
winding-up committee said.
"We expect to be able to present a time schedule to a
meeting of claims holders on Nov. 17."
The group of more than 70 bondholders that brought the
challenge said the legislation granting priority to depositors
breached the Icelandic constitution and the European Convention
on Human Rights.
The decision means they are likely to get nothing from the
wind-up.
"As a result of this Supreme Court decision upholding the
legislation, the bondholder group feels that it has no option
but to consider proceeding directly against the Icelandic state
in the European Court of Human Rights," the group said in a
staement.
The group consists of banks and other investors such as
Deutsche Bank Trust Co. Americas, Bayerische Landesbank and the
Arrowgrass Distressed Opportunities Fund.
EMERGENCY LEGISLATION
Emergency legislation in Iceland enacted at the height of
the crisis in 2008 gave depositors first place in the queue to
be paid from the wind-up of Landsbanki, which ran Icesave. That
left bondholders with little chance of getting any of the
roughly $4 billion they lent the bank back.
In April, Reykjavik's district court rejected bondholders'
appeal to share the pot of assets, which Iceland says will only
cover priority depositors, such as the UK and the Netherlands.
The Supreme Court decision upheld the earlier ruling.
Iceland's government said in a statement it expected
payments from the estate to begin within weeks.
"The government of Iceland welcomes this crucial stepping
stone towards stable economic recovery," it said. "Since the
Supreme Court is a court of last instance, no legal uncertainty
remains."
The Prime Minister's Office said it expected all depositors'
claims to be covered in full after Landsbanki is wound up.
It remains unclear, however, how the payments will be made
and when the full amount will be handed over.
Icelanders twice rejected government-backed deals to
guarantee the payments to the UK and the Netherlands. That means
there is no framework for paying recovered money to the two
European countries.
The issue of interest, which both countries insisted Iceland
must pay, has also not been solved.
So far only a small portion of Landsbanki's estate has been
liquidated, Iceland's finance minister told Reuters this week.
Selling off the rest could take years.
Iceland's main banks collapsed within a week of each other
in late 2008 after they were unable to fund huge borrowings they
had made to build up an overseas banking empire.
The country of just 320,000 is pulling out of a deep
recession, which saw the economy shrink more than 10 percent
over 2009-2010.
(Reporting by Simon Johnson and Omar Valdimarsson; Editing by
Susan Fenton)