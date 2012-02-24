LONDON, Feb 24 (IFR) - Iceland's Arion Bank, formerly
known as Kaupthing, has sold the first covered bond since the
country's banking sector collapsed in 2008, although market
supporters say the country's banks are still unlikely to pique
the interest of international investors.
In the wake of the deal that was taken up exclusively by
domestic institutional investors, a number of European accounts
are still reluctant to look at Icelandic debt.
They say this is not only because of the sovereign's banking
and currency collapse, but more so because of the size of the
country (population 317,398 according to the World Bank) and
therefore the level of work it would take to analyse the credit.
"Iceland is just such a small jurisdiction so it's really
not something that international investors would look at," said
Daniel Loughney, portfolio manager at Alliance Bernstein.
"I think domestic investors are likely to buy into smaller
deals and then Nordic investors could also get involved."
Covered bond syndicate bankers away from the deal also
questioned whether investors would be willing to buy Icelandic
covered bonds or not.
"Iceland is famous for two things - having a population of
300,000 and having a banking system that went boom a few years
ago. I don't think you will see international investors looking
at these bonds particularly because the programme is only EUR1bn
in size it just wouldn't be worth their while," said one.
STARTING SMALL
The bank launched a EUR1bn covered bond programme two weeks
ago that is listed on the Luxembourg and Iceland stock exchange
and was arranged by Barclays Capital, Deutsche Bank, UBS and
Arion Bank itself.
The bank priced the first deal off the programme last
Friday, printing a IKr2.5bn (EUR15m) private placement trade
that was "massively oversubscribed" according to Arion.
According to a lead manager the bond had a five-year
maturity with a coupon of 3.6% issued at 100% and is callable
each year after 2017.
BABY STEPS
And while some are skeptical about Icelandic banks' ability
to lure international investors, there are those that think it
is an important first step and one that will lead to further
issuance and eventually international interest.
"The message is clear - covered bonds are an optimal way for
financial institutions from countries in the rehabilitation
process to get back into the capital markets," said Ted Lord,
head of European covered bonds at Barclays Capital.
"Iceland experienced a total market meltdown and a full
nationalisation of the banking system. Despite this, investors
in Icelandic covered bonds got their money back in full, on
time, and with interest."
Salim Nathoo, a structured finance partner at Allen & Overy
that advised the bank on the offering shared that optimistic
view and said: "We see this as a good example of the reopening
of the Icelandic banking system."
SOVEREIGN GAINS
Iceland has made significant gains in the past year and
recovered its investment-grade rating from Fitch last week which
has positive implications for the country's banks.
Fitch raised Iceland's credit rating to BBB-minus from
BB-plus, adding to the investment grade ratings of BBB- from S&P
and Baa3 from Moody's Investors Service. The rating agent
praised the sovereign for restoring macroeconomic stability
after its 2008 banking and currency crisis.
"When markets are shut it takes the sovereign to get things
going, then comes covered bonds and eventually banks gain access
to the international markets. Iceland is now following this
pattern," said a DCM banker.
In June of last year the Republic of Iceland sold a USD1bn
five-year US dollar deal that marked the return of the sovereign
to the capital markets having been absent for five years.
Arion is 87% owned by Kaupskil, a subsidiary Kaupthing Bank
which was one of Iceland's three banks that collapsed in 2008.
The remaining 13% is owned by the government.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, Editing by Helene Durand)