LONDON Aug 28 Malcolm Walker, the founder of
Iceland Foods , has lined up financial backing from
Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) to buy out the majority shareholder of
the British frozen food chain, The Sunday Times newspaper
reported.
Walker, who with other managers owns about 23 percent of the
business, said in June he was confident of raising funds to buy
out Landsbanki, which took control of its stake following the
collapse of Icelandic investment group Baugur.
The Sunday Times said it was not known how much finance
Deutsche might offer. The paper added Walker had also held talks
with private equity firms about a joint bid, but would prefer to
use bank and bond financing.
Officials responsible for winding up Landsbanki in May
launched an auction for a 67 percent stake in Iceland Foods.
Walker tabled a bid for Landsbanki's stake which valued all
of Iceland Foods at about 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) and
has a pre-emption right to match any other bid.
Some analysts say the whole business could fetch over 1.5
billion pounds, with grocers such as Asda (part of Wal-Mart
Stores Inc ), J Sainsbury and Wm Morrison
all hungry for more stores.
Walker was not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.616 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Adveith Nair; Editing by David Holmes)