LONDON Aug 28 Malcolm Walker, the founder of Iceland Foods , has lined up financial backing from Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) to buy out the majority shareholder of the British frozen food chain, The Sunday Times newspaper reported.

Walker, who with other managers owns about 23 percent of the business, said in June he was confident of raising funds to buy out Landsbanki, which took control of its stake following the collapse of Icelandic investment group Baugur.

The Sunday Times said it was not known how much finance Deutsche might offer. The paper added Walker had also held talks with private equity firms about a joint bid, but would prefer to use bank and bond financing.

Officials responsible for winding up Landsbanki in May launched an auction for a 67 percent stake in Iceland Foods.

Walker tabled a bid for Landsbanki's stake which valued all of Iceland Foods at about 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) and has a pre-emption right to match any other bid.

Some analysts say the whole business could fetch over 1.5 billion pounds, with grocers such as Asda (part of Wal-Mart Stores Inc ), J Sainsbury and Wm Morrison all hungry for more stores.

Walker was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.616 British Pounds) (Reporting by Adveith Nair; Editing by David Holmes)