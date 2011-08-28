* Walker hasn't signed up Deutsche or anyone else: spokesman

LONDON Aug 28 Malcolm Walker, founder of Iceland Foods , has not signed up Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) for financing to buy out the majority shareholder of the British frozen food chain, a spokesman said, denying a report in The Sunday Times newspaper.

"Malcolm Walker has not signed up Deutsche Bank or anyone else to provide financing," the spokesman said.

The Sunday Times said Walker had lined up financial backing from Deutsche Bank, though it was not known how much finance the bank might offer. The paper added Walker had also held talks with private equity firms about a joint bid, but would prefer to use bank and bond financing.

Walker, who with other managers owns about 23 percent of the business, said in June he was confident of raising funds to buy out Landsbanki, which took control of its stake following the collapse of Icelandic investment group Baugur.

Officials responsible for winding up Landsbanki in May launched an auction for a 67 percent stake in Iceland Foods.

Walker tabled a bid for Landsbanki's stake which valued all of Iceland Foods at about 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) and has a pre-emption right to match any other bid.

Some analysts say the whole business could fetch over 1.5 billion pounds, with grocers such as Asda (part of Wal-Mart Stores Inc ), J Sainsbury and Wm Morrison all hungry for more stores. ($1 = 0.616 British Pounds) (Reporting by Adveith Nair and Mark Potter; Editing by David Holmes)