* President gets 52.8 pct after all votes counted
* Popular for defying Britain, Netherlands over Icesave debt
* Win will make him Iceland's longest serving president
By Omar Valdimarsson
REYKJAVIK, July 1 Icelandic President Olafur
Grimsson has won a record fifth term in office, riding a wave of
support for his defiance of Britain and the Netherlands over
massive debts from a bank crash and asserting the tiny nation's
stubbornly independent streak.
A combative former leader of a now defunct left-wing party,
he became a symbol of resistance after the 2008 collapse of
Iceland's banks by taking the unprecedented step of refusing to
sign into law government bills on repayment of money lost in the
crash to its larger European neighbours.
In doing so, Grimsson, 69, emboldened a presidential office
that had up until then played a mainly ceremonial role and put
himself at loggerheads with the centre-left government as well
as international creditors.
Grimsson, who, unlike the government, opposes joining the
European Union, won 52.8 percent of the vote in Saturday's
election to beat his closest rival, television journalist Thora
Arnorsdottir, 37, who won 33.2 percent, the final tally showed
on Sunday.
"A good majority of the population has declared support for
the work and the views I have been putting forward," he said on
Iceland public service television. "I'm deeply grateful for the
support."
Grimsson, who served as finance minister from 1988-1991, was
once seen as a cheerleader for the freewheeling overseas
expansion of Iceland's banks but revived his local standing when
he resisted international pressure over the debt deals and spoke
out against what he saw as foreign bullying of the island.
When the North Atlantic nation's top banks collapsed in the
space of a week in 2008, the country adopted a strategy to
compensate local savers but not overseas ones, the bulk of which
were British and Dutch depositors with so called Icesave online
accounts.
These countries later demanded repayment of about $5 billion
they spent compensating domestic savers, triggering a fierce
international row. Twice, deals with the Icelandic government
were agreed only for Grimsson to refuse to sign them, sending
the unpopular bills to defeat in public referendums.
By effectively vetoing the agreements he broke well over
half a century of political tradition and staked out a claim for
a much more active and powerful presidential office, a course he
has pledged to continue.
"The result is clear support for the democratic revolution
that has followed the Icesave case here," he said on Sunday.
"There is a strong wish for more direct democracy. These
elections were not about me or the other candidates, but about
the power of the people."
The country of just 320,000 people endured more than two
years in deep recession following the financial meltdown, but
has since made a surprisingly strong recovery led by its
traditional fishing industry and sectors such as tourism.
Still, unemployment remains high and the austerity measures
needed to meet the terms of an international bailout received at
the height of the crisis has left the established political
parties, already tainted by the collapse, mistrusted by many.
The election was a single round and the candidate with the
most votes wins a four-year term. Grimsson first became
president in 1996.
