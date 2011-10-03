REYKJAVIK Oct 3 Iceland on Monday opened a second licensing round for oil and gas exploration and production on its continental shelf, potentially opening up the country to offshore hydrocarbon exploration.

Reykjavik tried and failed in 2009 to launch a licensing round, attracting little interest from oil companies.

The blocks on offer are in the Dreki Area, northeast of Iceland, and cover some 42,700 square km (12,500 square miles) at depths ranging mostly between 800 and 2,000 metres (2,600-6,600 feet), the National Energy Authority of Iceland (NEA) said on Monday.

The offer will remain open through April 2.

The NEA said seismic surveys and geophysical measurements indicated that oil and gas is present in the area.

It said a strategic environmental assessment had been completed and that considerable research had been done on the marine biosphere, climate and sea conditions.

"There is no danger of sea ice under present climatic conditions and the wave heights are lower than off the west coast of Norway," it said.

Iceland slid into a deep recession after its top three banks collapsed in the space of a week in 2008.

The economy has shown signs of recovery but remains fragile, and authorities are hoping that developing the island's rich energy resources will be one of the pillars on which to base future growth. [ID:nLDE75L0EB] (Reporting by Omar Valdimarsson; Editing by Ted Kerr)