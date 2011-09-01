LONDON, Sept 1 Failed Icelandic bank Glitnir will offer its 10 percent stake in British retailer Iceland Foods in the auction of a majority stake held by its compatriot Landsbanki.

Officials in charge of winding up Landsbanki said on Thursday Glitnir had decided to join the auction of Landsbanki's 67 percent stake in Iceland Foods, which is being conducted by Bank of America-Merrill Lynch and UBS.

Glitnir could not immediately be reached for comment.

Iceland Foods' founder and chief executive Malcolm Walker, who together with other managers owns the remaining 23 percent of the chain, has said he wants to take full control of the business.

He tabled an offer last year which valued the whole of Iceland Foods at around 1 billion pounds ($1.62 billion) but that was rejected by the Landsbanki team as too low.

A person familiar with the situation told Reuters in May Wm Morrison Supermarkets , Britain's fourth biggest grocer, could be interested in buying Iceland Foods.

Other grocers, including Wal-Mart's Asda , J Sainsbury , The Co-Operative Group and Waitrose, have said they might be interested in buying some Iceland Foods stores, though they have also played down talk of bidding for the whole chain.

Information memoranda on Iceland Foods are expected to be sent to potential bidders later this month. ($1 = 0.619 British pounds) (Reporting by Mark Potter; Editing by Greg Mahlich)