LONDON Nov 18 The auction of British grocer Iceland Foods faces unexpected delays, with second-round bids now not expected to be lodged until next year, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

The newspaper cited several people familiar with the situation as saying that second-round bids for the frozen food retailer were not likely to be submitted until mid-January.

Discussions with the supermarket chain's founder and chief executive Malcolm Walker about the information to be disclosed to potential bidders were partly to blame for the delay, the FT said, adding that it believed the issue had now been resolved.

Second-round bids from trade and private equity buyers had previously been expected to be lodged with UBS and Bank of America Merrill Lynch by about the middle of December.

Walker, who founded Iceland Foods in 1970 with just 60 pounds to pay one month's rent, has a 23 percent stake in the supermarket chain along with other managers. His 1 billion pound ($1.6 billion) offer for Iceland was rejected last year.

Iceland Foods could not be immediately reached for comment.

($1 = 0.633 British Pounds) (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)