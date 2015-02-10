COPENHAGEN Feb 10 Iceland's central bank sold 11.8 billion Icelandic crowns on Tuesday at the latest in a series of auctions that aim to cut an overhang of local currency held by overseas investors trapped when the island's financial system collapsed.

The auctions are part of a longer-term strategy to ease capital controls put in place during the 2008 financial crisis. It held five such auctions last year.

At Tuesday's exchange rate such a sale would amount to 79 million euros but the central bank said it had instead set the price at 200 crowns per euro, valuing the total sale at 59 million euros.

Iceland wants to remove the capital controls, which are hampering investment, but needs to avoid triggering a sudden outflow of capital that would undermine the currency.

The Nordic country also has to first settle outstanding issues between failed banks and foreign creditors have been settled. (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Gareth Jones)