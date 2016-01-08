COPENHAGEN Jan 8 Iceland, in the slow process
of lifting capital controls it imposed after a 2008 financial
meltdown, said on Friday its pension funds would be allowed to
invest 20 billion Icelandic crowns ($154 million) abroad.
The Icelandic central bank said the funds would be available
in the first four months of this year and follows a similar move
last year when pension funds were allowed to invest 10 billion
crowns in the second half.
The central bank has long said Icelandic pension funds
should be able to invest abroad to diversify their own
portfolios.
Authorities in Iceland struck agreements last year with
creditors of three failed banks, which once held assets worth
over 10 times the country's gross domestic product, on how they
will repatriate any funds recovered.
That agreement is seen as a critical step before controls
are lifted although officials have said that the process of
removing them will be slow and carefully planned.
The central bank has said it would intervene on the foreign
currency market to keep the crown stable once it is allowed to
be traded more, and that today's Icelandic banks will have their
activities limited to mostly domestic operations.
The government has had to strike a balance between returning
the country to international financial norms and ensuring that
once capital controls are lifted, money does not flow out of the
country so fast the currency crashes and the economy suffers.
(Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki)