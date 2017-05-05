BRIEF-Megaworld Corp clarifies on The Manila Times news article
* Refers to news article titled “Megaworld eyes P90-b reservation sales this year” posted in The Manila Times on June 17
STOCKHOLM May 5 The Icelandic central bank on Friday reopened an offshore crown exchange auction, extending a deadline that expired last week until June 15.
As part of a lifting of capital controls introduced during the 2008 financial crisis to stop money from flooding out of the country, the bank is seeking to purchase remaining offshore crown assets held by foreign funds via a series of auctions.
The original deadline for participation in the latest one, which bank spokesman Stefan Stefansson said drew strong interest, was April 28.
"A number of interested parties were unable to finalise their trades within the timeframe specified by the Bank. As a result, the Bank has decided to extend the period during which intermediaries may submit offers," the bank said in a statement.
(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Announces appointment of Chris Fydler to position of chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 19 Major planemakers are asking CFM International to provide an extra 800 engines between 2018 and 2020, spread between the current CFM56 model and the recently introduced LEAP model, the head of GE Aviation said on Monday.