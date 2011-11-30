REYKJAVIK Nov 30 Iceland's special
prosecutor arrested the former chief executive of Glitnir Bank
on Wednesday and questioned nearly two dozen people related to
the collapse of the bank in 2008.
Glitnir Bank was the first of Iceland's top three commercial
banks to collapse three years ago, imploding under the weight of
huge debts racked up during years of aggressive expansion.
Special prosecutor Olafur Hauksson said his office had made
several arrests on Wednesday -- the first for activities related
to Glitnir. He told local media that former CEO Larus Welding
would be held in custody for up to one week.
"Welding is being held in the interest of the investigation
in order to prevent him for influencing other suspects or
removing evidence that we're after," he was quoted as saying by
Morgunbladid.
Hauksson said he had initiated nine new investigations, made
several arrests and questioned nearly two dozen people related
to the fall of Glitnir.
Inquiries are being made into the purchase of Glitnir's
shares, as well as into loans provided to a number of firms to
purchase Glitnir shares. It also investigated a 15 billion
Icelandic crown ($126 million) guarantee provided by Glitnir in
connection with a share offering in FL Group.
The prosecutor has also been conducting investigations at
Kaupthing and Landsbanki. Kaupthing, Landsbanki and Glitnir all
collapsed in the space of a week during the 2008 crisis.
