REYKJAVIK Jan 10 Iceland's centre-right Independence, Reform and Bright Future parties have agreed to form a coalition government and will give parliament a vote on whether to hold a referendum on joining the European Union, the three parties said on Tuesday.

Together, the coalition will hold 32 of the 63 seats in parliament. The Independence Party, whose leader Bjarni Benediktsson will be prime minister, has 21 seats.

The Independence Party opposes EU membership while the other two parties both favour it. They have agreed to let parliament vote on whether to hold a referendum on membership. (Reporting by Ragnhildur Sigurdadottir; Writing by Daniel Dickson; Editing by Simon Johnson)