By Mia Shanley

STOCKHOLM, Dec 7 Iceland's central bank said it may need to tighten policy ahead if inflation remains above target and its economy keeps recovering despite weaker global growth and increased uncertainty over the debt problems plaguing the euro zone.

Iceland tumbled into recession in 2008 when its banking system collapsed, but it has been recovering since, with data on Wednesday showing the economy grew at a brisk 4.7 percent in the third quarter over the previous three months thanks to exports.

"It will be necessary to withdraw the current degree of monetary accommodation as the recovery progresses and the slack in the economy disappears," the central bank said in a statement after leaving its key rate on hold at 4.75 percent as expected.

The bank raised rates by 25 basis points in November.

But analysts said the central bank will have to weigh the tentative recovery on the island of 320,000 against the risks both at home and abroad.

"The (central) bank is balancing the risks of rising domestic inflation against the uncertainty stemming from international development, especially the debt crisis in Europe," analyst group 4Cast said in a note.

But at least one analyst said the bank may keep rates unchanged at its next meeting in February and for some time to come.

"They will get quite a bit of monetary withdrawal through declining inflation," said Jon Bentsson, an economist at Islandsbanki. "Inflation is likely to subside reasonably fast from the current level to something approaching 3 percent in a year or so."

Inflation is currently more than twice the central bank's target at over 5 percent.

The central bank could even opt for a modest rate cut should things turn particularly ugly overseas, Bentsson said.

SIGNS OF NORMALITY

The island's recovery has been fragile.

Despite the strong third-quarter growth reading, private consumption edged up just 1.1 percent. Output is also volatile due to the small size of the economy and it fell 3.6 percent as recently as the second quarter.

Bentsson said he reckoned the central bank would want to see several more quarters of healthy growth before raising rates.

In a sign that things are on the mend, a committee charged with winding up failed lender Landsbanki said on Wednesday it had made its first payment to creditors for Icesave debts, paving the way for an end to a dispute that has dragged on since the crisis.

And in an indication that market conditions are also gradually returning to normal on the island, Islandsbanki said on Wednesday it had successfully sold a 4 billion Icelandic crown ($33.6 million) covered bond to a broad group of institutional investors.

The bank had been almost solely funded by deposits since the island's financial crisis.

Islandsbanki CEO Birna Einarsdottir said in a statement that the listing of the bond, which was oversubscribed, was an important milestone and part of "resurrecting" the domestic financial and capital markets.

