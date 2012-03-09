(Adds detail, background)

LONDON, March 9 British frozen foods retailer Iceland Foods has been bought back by founder and chief executive Malcolm Walker, in a deal valuing the firm at 1.55 billion pounds ($2.45 billion).

The buyout of the 77 percent stake from the liquidators of failed Icelandic banks Landsbanki and Glitnir is being backed by an 860-million pound debt package, the company said on Friday.

Walker and other managers will own a 43 percent stake of Iceland's equity, while new co-investors Lord Kirkham -- the founder of sofa retailer DFS -- Brait and Dubai-based Landmark Group will own the rest.

South African investment firm Brait said that its 80-million pound stake amounted to 19 percent.

Walker founded the chain with 60 pounds of capital in 1970. Friday's deal gives the business an enterprise value of 1.45 billion pounds and an equity value of 1.55 billion.

The buyout debt package is being funded by Credit Suisse , Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Nomura and RBS.

The two Icelandic banks are providing a 250-million pound note. This helped Walker, who has been in exclusive talks, edge out private equity interest.

Details of the deal and funding were largely in line with reports that have surfaced in recent weeks.

Iceland operates 800 stores in the UK and had sales of 2.4 billion pounds in the year to March 2011.

($1 = 0.6323 British pounds)