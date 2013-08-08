REYKJAVIK Aug 8 A group of Chinese and other Asian investors have expressed interest in buying a 95 percent stake in one of the Icelandic banks that was created after the island's financial crisis in 2008, Glitnir's winding-up board said on Thursday.

Islandsbanki is the domestic operation of old bankrupt Glitnir, owned 5 percent by Iceland and 95 percent by ISB Holding ehf., which is the creditor group behind Glitnir.

Pall Eiriksson, representing the Glitnir winding-up board, said the investor group had made no formal bid but informal discussions were underway.

Icelandic daily Morgunblandid said the group might be ready to pay 115 billion Iceland krona for the stake, citing sources.

Eiriksson declined to comment on the possibe price tag.

"There have been some ideas of value thrown around the table but nothing more. There has been no formal offer yet. It's still at an early stage," says Eiriksson.

(Reporting by Robert Robertsson via Stockholm newsroom)