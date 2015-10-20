(Adds details on capital controls, context)
COPENHAGEN Oct 20 Iceland moved a step closer
to lifting capital controls imposed following its 2008 financial
meltdown, with creditors of one failed bank on Tuesday proposing
the nationalisation of the successor bank in which they hold a
majority stake.
The process is part of a settlement agreed between the
creditors of three institutions that crashed in 2008 and the
government and is a necessary step before money can be allowed
again to flow out of the country.
Iceland is concerned that lifting controls could prompt a
massive outflow of capital, including any debts the creditors
have recovered, and thus destabilise the Icelandic crown
currency.
Among the measures agreed to ensure that did not happen was
a demand that creditors of the failed banks either pay a 39
percent "exit" tax on money they may take out in the future or
that they make a "stability contribution".
On Tuesday, the finance ministry said that by way of a
stability contribution - effectively a cushion against any
future outflow of money, creditors of Glitnir proposed handing
to the government their 95 percent stake in Islandsbanki,
created out of the collapsed remnants of Glitnir.
"Should the authorities agree to the proposals, the state
would become the full owner of the bank," a spokeswoman with the
ministry said. Islandsbanki had equity of 185 billion Icelandic
crowns ($1.48 billion), the ministry said.
A task force created by the ministry and the central bank to
oversee the lifting of controls believes the proposals "conform
to the stability conditions", the finance ministry said,
indicating that the authorities would agree to the proposal.
Creditors in Glitnir, Kaupthing and Landsbanki submitted
proposals on how they would make the stability contribution in
June. The finance ministry has yet to announce the results of
its consultations with the other two groups of creditors.
