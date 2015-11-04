BRIEF-Postal Savings Bank Of China says FY profit RMB39.80 bln vs RMB34.86 bln
* Fy net interest income RMB157,586 million versus RMB179,259 million
COPENHAGEN Nov 4 Iceland's central bank raised on Wednesday its key deposit interest rate by 0.25 percentage points to 5.75 percent.
It said economic growth this year would be 4.6 percent, about half a percentage point better than it had expected in August.
(Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; editing by John Stonestreet)
* Fy net interest income RMB157,586 million versus RMB179,259 million
WASHINGTON, March 24 The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives on Friday cleared the way for a contentious debate on legislation to repeal Obamacare and replace it with a more limited federal healthcare insurance program.