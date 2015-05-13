COPENHAGEN May 13 Iceland's central bank said on Wednesday an interest rate increases in June was likely due to higher inflation expectations and rising demand, after keeping its rate on seven-day deposits unchanged at 4.5 percent.

It also increased its economic growth forecast slightly to 4.5 percent this year from the 4.2 percent it had forecast in February.

(Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; editing by Ole Mikkelsen)