COPENHAGEN Feb 4 Iceland's central bank kept
interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, indicating the direction
of its next policy move was uncertain as it raised its economic
growth forecast for 2015 and predicted low inflation into next
year.
Having cut its seven-day lending rate in both November and
December, the Sedlabanki kept the rate at 5.25 percent and held
its seven-day deposit rate at 4.5 percent.
It said it saw inflation staying below 2 percent into 2016,
below its 2.5 percent target. Slumping oil markets had added
downward pressure on prices, though it was uncertain how long
that effect would last.
It raised its growth forecast to 4.2 percent from 3.5
percent.
If inflation remained below target and pay increases in
upcoming wage settlements were consistent with the inflation
target, "conditions for further reductions in nominal interest
rates could develop," it said in a statement.
However, large pay increases and strong growth in demand
might mean interest rates needed to be raised again.
Consumer prices in Iceland rose 0.8 percent year on year in
January.
The central bank cut the lending rate by 25 basis points in
November and by 50 basis points in December.
Jessica Hinds, European economist at Capital Economics, said
the higher growth forecast along with robust domestic demand and
strong wage growth suggested the rate-cutting cycle was at an
end.
"We think that the Sedlabanki's next move will be to
increase rates," she wrote in a research note.
(Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; editing by Ole Mikkelsen and
John Stonestreet)