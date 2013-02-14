Australia shares falter on weak oil; NZ also down
March 9 Australian share markets slipped on Thursday for a second day, dragged by materials, after losses in overnight oil prices sparked a heavy sell-off in the energy sector.
NEW YORK Feb 14 Fitch raised Iceland's sovereign rating one notch on Thursday, citing the country's "impressive" progress in recovering from the 2008-2009 financial crisis.
Fitch lifted Iceland's rating to BBB from BBB-minus. The outlook is stable.
The agency cited continued growth in Iceland's economy, with budget consolidation on track and a drop in the ratio of public debt to the economy, as well as other signs of improvement.
Moody's Investors Service last week raised the country's sovereign outlook to stable from negative. Moody's rates the country Baa3.
Standard & Poor's rates the country BBB-minus with a stable outlook. (Reporting By Daniel Bases, Caryn Trokie and Luciana Lopez; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
March 9 Australian share markets slipped on Thursday for a second day, dragged by materials, after losses in overnight oil prices sparked a heavy sell-off in the energy sector.
* HY basic headline earnings per share 211.5 cents versus 185.4 cents
* Said on Wednesday proposed to pay a dividend of gross 0.048 lira ($0.0128) net 0.0408 lira for 2016 payable starting from May 31