BRIEF-Ki Yong Choi reports 6.1 pct stake in Sunshine Heart Inc
* Ki Yong Choi reports 6.1 percent stake in Sunshine Heart Inc as of March 2 - sec filing
NEW YORK Feb 7 Moody's Investors Service on Thursday revised upward Iceland's sovereign outlook to stable from negative, citing a recent court win that lowered event risk in the country.
The revision came on the dismissal of a European Free Trade Association case alleging a violation of an obligation under the European Union's Deposit Guarantee Directive.
"The court's decision frees the Icelandic government of the potentially large costs related to the Icesave dispute with the British and Dutch governments," Moody's said in a statement.
Moody's rates the country Baa3. Fitch Ratings and Standard & Poor's both rate the country BBB-minus with a stable outlook.
LONDON, March 10 Five euro zone countries are scheduled to hold bond auctions in what promises to be a busy week of supply ahead. * On Monday, Italy will issue up to 9 billion euros of three-year, seven-year, 15-year and 30-year bonds. * On Tuesday, the Netherlands is scheduled to sell 2-3 billion euros of bond maturing on January 2022. * On Wednesday, Germany will sell 1 billion euros of 30-year bonds.
March 8 Elliott Management reported in a regulatory filing that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings has said its former chief executive officer, Larry Lawson, has breached his retirement contract by consulting for the hedge fund during its proxy fight with Arconic Inc.