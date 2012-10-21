* Vote is non-binding but backers hope it will force change
* Voters want more control of island's natural resources
By Robert Robertsson
REYKJAVIK, Oct 21 Residents of Iceland have
voted for their constitution to be rewritten in the wake of the
2008 banking crisis, electing to take greater control of natural
resources such as fish and geothermal energy, results of a
referendum showed on Sunday.
The collapse of the island's heavily indebted banks led to
demands for change after accusations of cronyism between the
political elite and business.
The referendum is non-binding but backers of change hope
that politicians will find it hard to ignore even though
parliament is responsible for adopting a new constitution and
the main opposition party has said it opposes proposed changes.
Saturday's referendum asked voters six questions, including
whether people wanted a new constitution which has been drawn up
by a specially-appointed panel of 25 citizens to be the basis
for a review of the basic law.
With two-thirds of votes counted on Sunday, 66 percent had
answered "yes" to that question. Turnout was 49 percent of the
island's more than 235,000 eligible voters, broadcaster RUV
said.
"This is a very clear conclusion for parliament. The
majority of voters want changes in all the topics asked about in
the vote," said Thorolfur Matthiasson, an economist at the
University of Iceland.
He noted 80 percent had voted to declare all non-privately
owned natural resources as "national property".
Fishing accounts for about 7 percent of the economy with
fishing rights currently farmed out under a system of quotas
which critics say have benefited a select few. Backers of the
system say it has led to sound management of fish stocks.
"There will be pressure to change the fishing quota system
because people want a bigger share of income from fishing and
other natural resources," said Matthiasson.
Control of the island's natural resources remains a
sensitive issue. Plans by a Chinese tycoon to buy rural land
were blocked by the government last year. He is to lease the
land instead.
In 2011, a Canadian company also faced protests - led by
singer Bjork - and eventually agreed to reduce its stake in a
geothermal power company.
The draft constitution includes provisions to allow 10
percent of voters to call their own referendums. It also sets a
limit on the terms a president can serve to three from the
current unlimited terms.
The draft constitution was drawn up after deliberations by
the 25 members of the council and after about 3,600 comments and
370 suggestions were made to the council's website. The council
also used Facebook and Twitter to communicate with the public.
