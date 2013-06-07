* Online offer to build on successful trials
* Firm also eyeing overseas expansion
* FY sales 2.64 bln stg, up 1 pct
* FY adjusted EBITDA 226.3 mln stg, up 0.6 pct
LONDON, June 7 British grocer Iceland Foods said
it planned to offer an online service and was looking to expand
overseas as it posted a rise in annual sales and profit.
"We will offer our customers the ability to shop with us
online, building on the successful initial trials of the service
in selected stores that began last month," Iceland, run by
founder Malcolm Walker, said on Friday.
Britain's online food market is currently growing at around
16 percent, and is set to almost double in value over the next
five years to 11 billion pounds ($17.1 billion).
The country's top three grocers Tesco, Wal-Mart's
Asda and J Sainsbury have well established online
offers.
No. 4 player Wm Morrison plans to launch an online
food business in conjunction with Ocado in January.
Iceland's international business ITEX currently exports
products to over 30 countries.
The firm plans further expansion of exports, retail
franchising, acquisitions and store openings outside the UK,
benefiting from the insights of shareholders - Brait S.A. based
in South Africa, and the Landmark Group, based in the Middle
East.
Iceland was subject to a management buyout in March 2012,
led by Walker.
The firm's adjusted earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 0.6 percent to 226.3
million pounds on sales up 1 percent to 2.64 billion pounds in
the year to March 29.
Sales at stores open over a year increased 1.1 percent.
Iceland, which currently trades from 790 stores, plans to
open 40 in the 2013-14 year, creating 2,000 new jobs.