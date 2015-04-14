REYKJAVIK, April 14 Iceland's finance minister
said on Tuesday the government was working on a tax aimed at
cash transfers to other countries from the estates of
the country's collapsed banks to prevent an exodus as it starts
lifting capital controls.
Prime Minister Sigmundur Gunnlaugsson has promoted such an
exit tax, or "stability tax", since before his Progressive Party
came to power in 2013 in a coalition together with the
Independence Party. It has however not been clear whether he had
enough backing by the government for the idea.
"We are working on a tax that can rightly be called a
stability tax. The idea is that we can use a taxation alongside
the abolishment of the capital controls to maintain stability,"
Finance Minister Bjarni Benediktsson of junior coalition member
the Independence Party told daily Morgunbladid.
It was not clear whether a tax would be imposed only on
money transferred from the estates from the failed banks or on
other transfers as well.
"All our work is directly and indirectly about being able to
lift the capital controls without threatening stability," he
said in a filmed interview posted on the paper's website.
Iceland is expected to this year start unwinding capital
controls introduced in 2008 as it was brought to the verge of
bankruptcy and its currency plunged, when three banks collapsed
during the global financial crisis.
But to avoid the crown diving again it must find a way to
let investors withdraw funds locked in the country without
provoking a stampede. An exit tax on money from the estates of
its failed banks would be one measure to reduce the risk.
As another measure officials have also said they will put
rules in place to ensure a managed, not free, float of the
currency.
(Reporting by Ragnhildur Sigurdardottir, writing by Anna
Ringstrom; Editing by Sven Nordenstam and Alison Williams)