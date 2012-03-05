By Omar Valdimarsson
| REYKJAVIK, March 5
REYKJAVIK, March 5 Iceland began the trial
on Monday of former prime minister Geir Haarde for failing to
prevent a 2008 financial crash, thought to be the only
prosecution in the world of a political leader over the crisis.
Iceland's top three banks all collapsed in late 2008 after
years of debt-fuelled expansion. The country of just 320,000
people was forced to borrow around $10 billion from the
International Monetary Fund and other lenders.
Parliament voted in 2010 to prosecute Haarde over the crisis
at a special court of impeachment set up in 1905, which has
never been used before. He has denied the charges.
"None of us realised at the time that there was something
fishy within the banking system itself, as now appears to have
been the case," Haarde told the court in opening questioning
from the special prosecutor investigating crimes linked to the
crisis.
Many Icelanders blame a small and closely connected group of
businessmen, bankers and politicians for the crisis.
Haarde is charged with gross negligence for failing to take
proper measures to prepare for an impending financial crash.
He is also accused of failing to rein in banks which grew
their balance sheets to around nine times the size of the
island's economy in the years preceding the crisis.
Haarde, prime minister from 2006 to early 2009, faces up to
two years in prison if he is found guilty.
Iceland's biggest banks were all taken over by the state in
late 2008 after the credit crunch provoked by the fall of
Lehman Brothers froze their access to funds.
Iceland ring-fenced the domestic operations of the banks and
let their international operations go bankrupt.
The economy nosedived and the country was forced to impose
capital controls to prop up the value of its krona currency. It
also became embroiled in a damaging fight with Britain and the
Netherlands over $5 billion of losses suffered by depositors in
foreign accounts of Icelandic banks.
The economy has started to recover from the crisis, having
borrowed on the international bond markets last year and getting
its investment grade back from Fitch in February.
Prosecutors say the government had a duty to step in to
prevent the banks becoming too big to save in the event of a
crisis and handing the burden of their debts onto taxpayers.
In February, top executives at Kaupthing Bank were indicted
on charges of fraud and market manipulation.
(Reporting by Omar Valdimarsson; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)