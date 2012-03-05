(Adds quotes, detail)

By omar vladimarsson

REYKJAVIK, March 5 Iceland's former prime minister Geir Haarde went on trial on Monday for failing to prevent the island nation's 2008 financial crash, the only global political leader to face prosecution over the wider crisis which engulfed the world economy.

Iceland's top three banks all collapsed in late 2008 after years of debt-fuelled expansion. The country of just 320,000 people was forced to borrow around $10 billion from the International Monetary Fund and other lenders.

Parliament voted in 2010 to prosecute Haarde over the crisis at a special court of impeachment set up in 1905, which has so far never been used. He denies the charges.

"None of us realised at the time that there was something fishy within the banking system itself, as now appears to have been the case," Haarde told the court in opening questions from a special prosecutor investigating crimes linked to the crisis.

Many Icelanders blame a small and closely connected group of businessmen, bankers and politicians for the crisis.

Haarde, prime minister from 2006 to early 2009, is charged with gross negligence for failing to take proper measures to prepare for an impending financial crash. He faces up to two years in prison if found guilty.

He is also accused of failing to rein in banks whose balance sheets grew to around nine times the size of the island's economy in the years leading up to the crisis.

"I believe that we did everything possible to urge the banks to downsize their balance sheets," said Haarde.

COLLAPSE

Iceland's biggest banks were all taken over by the state in late 2008 after the credit crunch sparked by the collapse of Lehman Brothers froze their access to funds.

Iceland ring-fenced the domestic operations of its banks and let their international operations go bankrupt.

"We believed until the end that saving one of the banks would be sufficient," Haarde said.

"It wasn't until the last few days before the collapse that we, or certainly I, realised how interlinked they all were, they were more or less one and the same.

"By then, of course, it was too late."

The economy nosedived and the country was forced to impose capital controls to prop up the value of its krona currency.

It also became embroiled in a damaging fight with Britain and the Netherlands over $5 billion of losses suffered by depositors in foreign accounts of Icelandic banks.

The economy has started to recover from the crisis, having borrowed on the international bond markets last year and getting its investment grade back from Fitch in February.

Prosecutors say the government had a duty to step in to prevent the banks becoming too big to save in the event of a crisis and handing the burden of their debts onto taxpayers.

In February, top executives at Kaupthing Bank were indicted on charges of fraud and market manipulation. (Reporting by Omar Valdimarsson; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)