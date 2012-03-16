* Former PM Haarde is accused of gross negligence
* Lawyer says he should be acquitted of all charges
* Iceland's top three banks collapsed in 2008
By Omar Valdimarsson
REYKJAVIK, March 16 Iceland's former Prime
Minister Geir Haarde could not have prevented the island's
financial crash in 2008, his defence lawyer said on Friday, in
the final day of a trial that has done little to heal the wounds
caused by the economic meltdown.
Haarde, who is accused of gross negligence for failing to
rein in the country's banking sector before it imploded, is the
only global political leader to face prosecution over the wider
crisis which engulfed the world economy.
"Geir Haarde should be acquitted of all charges. This case
should never have been brought to trial," Andri Arnason told the
court on Friday, summing up the case for the defence.
"Not even the most efficient surveillance institutions of
the world were able to foresee what happened."
Iceland's top three banks all collapsed in late 2008 after
years of debt-fuelled expansion. The country of just 320,000
people was forced to borrow around $10 billion from the
International Monetary Fund and other lenders.
The economic collapse has shattered many Icelanders'
confidence in the government. Many had hoped Haarde's trial
would assign blame and allow the country to move on with its
economic recovery.
But there has been little new information and a parade of
former and current politicians have by-and-large testified they
were either ignorant of the problems at the time or could do
nothing about them.
Iceland's economy contracted more than 10 percent in the
2009-2010 period, forcing hundreds of businesses into bankruptcy
and sending unemployment on the island soaring.
ASSIGNING BLAME
Hulda Thorisdottir, political science professor at the
University of Iceland, said the causes of the crash were too
complex to allow all the blame to be laid at one door.
But given the lack of simple answers, Icelanders are likely
to nurse a sense of injustice for years to come.
"The main purpose of the trial is to find the guilty party,
and the second purpose, to achieve a sense of justice through
the proceedings with the quest for the truth," she told
Icelandic radio.
"I am terribly concerned the trial will not be successful."
The court is likely to hand down its verdict in four to six
weeks. Haarde faces a maximum of two years in prison if found
guilty.
Although several former financial executives have been
arrested, Haarde is so far one of only a handful of high-profile
figures to be tried.
"In many ways it's good to have the opportunity to come down
there and have a chance to tell your side, because for the last
three years society hasn't really provided any listening
opportunity," former foreign minister Ingibjorg Gisladottir said
in the daily newspaper Frettabladid.
Arnason said Haarde, prime minister from 2006 to early 2009,
was being used as a scapegoat, and the special investigation
commission which looked into the crash had found leading
government officials had not been negligent.
He added the actions of Haarde's government had actually
helped Iceland after the crisis.
"It is clear that Iceland has not emerged from the crisis as
the worst hit country - in fact, many countries have landed in a
deep recession for many years to come," Arnason said.
On Thursday, prosecutor Sigridur Fridjonsdottir said it was
obvious Haarde had been negligent.
"It is more difficult to pinpoint his appropriate punishment
as we have no precedents in this country," she said.
Fridjonsdottir said there had been warning bells long before
the banks' collapse. The government had allowed them to expand
their balance sheets to around 10 times the country's gross
domestic product, making them too big to save when the credit
crunch hit.
(Writing by Simon Johnson, Editing by Alistair Scrutton)